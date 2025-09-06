Titans vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Denver Broncos are the biggest favorite on the board in the NFL in Week 1 of the 2025 season, but there are more ways to bet on this game than simply taking a pick against the spread.
I’m looking to the prop market for this matchup, which features two intriguing young quarterbacks in Denver’s Bo Nix and Tennessee Titans’ No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
While I don’t have a prop for Ward against one of the best defenses in the NFL, there are three players that I believe are worth backing in Week 1.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the props for this matchup in the later part of the slate on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime TD Picks for Titans vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tony Pollard OVER 15.5 Rushing Attempts (-101)
- Cortland Sutton Anytime TD (+130)
- Bo Nix 2+ Touchdown Passes (-136)
Tony Pollard OVER 15.5 Rushing Attempts (-101)
With Tyjae Spears on injured reserve, veteran Tony Pollard figures to handle a major workload early on in the 2025 season.
Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the Titans may want to ease Ward in by giving Pollard a bunch of carries in this game.
Even though he was in a bit of a timeshare in 2024, Pollard had 11 games (out of 16) with 16 or more carries. He’s a great bet at this number as the clear No. 1 back in Week 1.
Cortland Sutton Anytime TD (+130)
In the 2024 season, Courtland Sutton caught eight touchdown passes, and he showed once again why he’s one of the more underrated WR1’s in the NFL.
Sutton has 18 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, and Nix (29 touchdowns in 2024) threw for over 20 scores over his last eight games.
If the Denver offense ends up executing at that pace, Sutton is a must bet to score at this price.
The Broncos star was targeted at least six times in 14 of his 17 games, so he should have a huge role in this matchup.
Bo Nix 2+ Touchdown Passes (-136)
If Sutton’s catching a touchdown, that means Bo Nix is throwing at least one, and I expect the Broncos second-year signal caller to find the end zone twice on Sunday.
Nix threw 29 touchdown passes as a rookie, and now he has a full grasp of Sean Payton’s offense in his second season. He finished the season with at least two touchdown passes in seven of his last eight games, throwing for 2,022 yards and 21 scores during that stretch.
Now, he’s facing a Tennessee defense that allowed the third-most points in the NFL in 2024 and the 10th-most passing scores. Nix is a great target at home in Week 1.
