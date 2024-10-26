Titans vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Tyler Boyd Will Thrive)
The most lopsided point spread in Week 8 of the NFL season is in the game between the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions where the Lions are set as 11.5-point faves.
If betting on a side in a game involving that large of a point spread doesn't interest you, maybe betting on player props is the way to go instead. If that's the case, you've come to the right place because I have two anytime touchdown bets I'm locked in on for this interconference matchup.
Titans vs. Lions Touchdown Bets
- Kalif Raymond Touchdown (+240)
- Tyler Boyd Touchdown (+310)
Kalif Raymond Touchdown
The theme of the week for betting touchdown scorers in this game is targeting players who will be replacing someone else in the lineup. That holds true for Kalif Raymond, who will likely get plenty more looks now that Jameson Williams is suspended.
Even before the suspension, Raymond already had 11 receptions on the season with one of them resulting in a touchdown.
The likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are extremely overvalued on the touchdown market, so if we want value we need to look further down the depth chart and Raymond fits the bill.
Tyler Boyd Touchdown
With DeAndre Hopkins now in Kansas City, Tyler Boyd should get more looks as the season goes on. He's already second amongst wide receivers in targets and receptions, so there's a good base for him to build off of with Hopkins now on the Chiefs.
Keep in mind that with the Lions being such big favorites, there's a solid chance the Titans will be in a negative game script early in the contest, leading to them having to throw the ball to try to play catch up. More passing plays means more opportunities for Boyd to find the end zone.
