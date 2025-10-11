Titans vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Jeanty)
It’s a battle between two 1-4 teams as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
The Titans are coming off a 22-21 win in Arizona, though, while the Raiders have lost five straight after a 20-13 win in Week 1.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Titans vs. Raiders on Sunday, October 12.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ashton Jeanty OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
- Ashton Jeanty Anytime Touchdown (-150)
- Calvin Ridley Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-110)
Ashton Jeanty OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has had an up-and-down start to his rookie season. He was held to 38 and 43 rushing yards in his first two weeks, ramped it up to 68 and then 138 in the next two, but was back at 67 yards on 14 carries last week.
The Raiders are home favorites in Week 6, so if they’re able to build a lead, they’ll be able to lean on Jeanty even more. But even if it’s a close game, the rookie back is one of their best weapons.
While Jeanty has only gone over 77.5 yards in one of his first five NFL games, he racked up 138 against the Bears, who have the second-worst rushing defense in the league (164.5 yards per game). The Titans are right behind them with 146.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
Emari Demercado ran for 81 yards on just three attempts last week, with Michael Carter getting 51 on 18 carries. Jonathan Taylor reached the 100-yard mark against the Titans in Week 3, and Jeanty should be licking his chops to play against one of the worst run defenses in the league at home.
Ashton Jeanty Anytime Touchdown (-150)
I’m taking Jeanty to find the end zone as well.
The Titans have allowed a running back rushing touchdown in each game this season. Last week, Bam Knight and Michael Carter both had touchdowns, and Emari Demercado was inches away but dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.
Tennessee simply isn’t a good team at defending the run. Jeanty is -150 to score and had three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) against the Bears. He should have another big game here at home.
Calvin Ridley Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-110)
Calvin Ridley is really one of the only offensive weapons that the Titans have. The wide receiver leads the team with 34 targets, including 10 last week, and also has a team-high 272 yards on 15 catches.
Ridley has made the most of his catches this season with receptions of at least 22 yards in each of the last five weeks. The Broncos held him to a long of 13 in Week 1, but since then, he has longest receptions of 26, 27, 22, and 47 yards.
The Raiders have allowed Ashton Dulin, Rome Odunze, Terry McLaurin, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, and Kayshon Boutte to all haul in passes of at least 20 yards this season. Ridley should join that list this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.