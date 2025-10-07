Titans vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season last week and look to keep the good times rolling into Las Vegas for a matchup against the Raiders in Week 6.
The Raiders also sit at 1-4, beating the Patriots 20-13 in Week 1 before dropping their last four contests. They were blown out 40-6 in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Can the Titans upset the Raiders in Las Vegas?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 6.
Titans vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-112)
- Raiders -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans: +190
- Raiders: -230
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Titans vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 12
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans record: 1-4
- Raiders record: 1-4
Titans vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Titans are 2-3 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 1-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Titans' games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The Titans are 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Raiders are 0-3 against the spread at home this season.
Titans vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Bryce Oliver - questionable
- JC Latham - questionable
- Blake Hance - questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Brock Bowers - questionable
- Eric Stokes - questionable
- Michael Mayer - questionable
Titans vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders took the first running back in this year’s NFL draft, making Ashton Jeanty the sixth-overall pick. The rookie has been up and down to begin his NFL career, but he’s been better in recent weeks.
He started the season with a total of 144 yards on 47 carries for a pedestrian 3.1 yards per carry. The rookie then broke out for 138 yards on 21 carries against Chicago, and had a respectable 67 yards on 14 attempts last week in a blowout loss.
Jeanty should get a heavy workload against a Titans team that is porous against the run. They’ve allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league at 734, while being closer to the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed.
The rookie running back is going to have another big game at some point. Why not at home against one of the worst defenses in the league?
Titans vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
I’m sticking with Jeanty for my pick for this game.
The Titans have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in every game this season, including both Michael Carter and Bam Knight last week against the Cardinals. It’s been a consistent problem for Tennessee, and Jeanty should be ready to go against the Titans.
Jeanty only has two touchdowns on the ground this season, but he did have a pair of receiving scores against the Bears two weeks ago.
We’re getting -140 odds for Jeanty to find paydirt in Week 6, and there’s a pretty good chance he does that as the Raiders return home as favorites against the Titans.
Pick: Ashton Jeanty Anytime Touchdown (-140)
