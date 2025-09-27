Titans vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Believe in Nick Chubb)
It's a battle of the basement in the AFC South in Week 4 when the 0-3 Houston Texans host the 0-3 Tennessee Titans.
Check out our full betting preview to find out the odds and a pick for the game, but if you're more interested in player props, you've come to the right place. I have three player props locked in for this divisional showdown, including Nick Chubb to have a big game against this Titans defense.
Titans vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bet
- Christian Kirk OVER 3.5 Receptions (-109) via Caesars
- Nick Chubb OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Cam Ward Touchdown (+850) via FanDuel
Christian Kirk OVER 3.5 Receptions (-109)
Christian Kirk saw plenty of action in his first game back from injury. He hauled in just three receptions, but he was targeted a total of eight times. If those numbers continue in Week 4, he should be in a great spot to haul in at least four passes. L'Jarius Sneed of the Titans will likely shadow Nico Collins, which should further open things up for Kirk.
Nick Chubb OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
I'm going to believe in Nick Chubb of the Houston Texans on Sunday when they take on the lowly Tennessee Titans. The Titans have been horrific when it comes to stopping the run this season. They rank last in opponent rush EPA, 26th in opponent rush success rate, and 29th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.3 yards per rush. The Texans will find success if they lean on Chubb in this AFC South showdown.
Cam Ward Touchdown (+850)
This is certainly a pretty big longshot bet, but Cam Ward to score a touchdown with his legs is an interesting option at +850. He has a combined seven rushes in his last two games, and now that he has to take on an elite pass rush from the Texans, taking off to run when the Titans are close to the end zone may be a smart option. It's worth a sprinkle at +850 odds.
