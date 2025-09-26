Titans vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can the Titans Cover?)
Two winless AFC South teams will battle it out at NRG Stadium this weekend to avoid dropping to 0-4 in 2025. The Houston Texans are seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Texans were expected to be somewhat competitive after winning the division in 2024, but injuries have impacted their offensive ceiling tremendously. The Titans, on the other hand, were expected to be a work in progress after finishing last year with the NFL’s worst record and drafting quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether one of these teams will be able to secure a win in Week 4 remains to be seen.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and Texans.
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Titans: +7 (-105)
- Texans: -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans: +310
- Texans: -395
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Titans are the only team in this pairing that’s successfully covered the spread in a game this season. They narrowly pulled it off on the road against the Denver Broncos and could be capable of doing so against another formidable defense, especially one that’s struggling like the Texans are on offense.
Titans vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
The Titans have a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball but have improved their point output in three consecutive weeks. Ward’s completion percentage and passing yards total has increased with each start and his progress could put him in a great spot against another low-scoring team.
The Texans are averaging a league-low 12.7 points per game and C.J. Stroud is having a hard time without Tank Dell and Joe Mixon in the fold. The third-year quarterback has thrown more picks (3) than touchdowns (2) through three games and there haven’t been any signs that a breakout performance is on the way.
Tennessee and Houston are bottom-10 teams in total rushing and passing yards. Bettors should expect a low-scoring contest. One turnover could drastically shift the final result. I like the Titans odds to stay within reach on the road and cover in a loss.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 21, Titans 18
