Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to Bet Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs)
Tuesday was a glorious night for my NHL picks, pulling off a relatively sweat-free 3-0 sweep.
That brings us to 5-1 on the week so let's see if we can keep the momentum going tonight. There are just two games on Wednesday night's slate but I still managed to find three bets that I like. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 137-136-8 (-7.72 units)
Top NHL Picks and Props Today
- Avalanche -120 vs. Maple Leafs via BetMGM
- Kraken +140 vs. Wild via FanDuel
- Mats Zuccarello UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-175) via DraftKings
Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
I still believe the move is to fade the Toronto Maple Leafs until we see some consistent results from them. Since the All-Star Break, the Maple Leafs rank 30th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage, with only the Ducks and Blackhawks rank worse. The Avalanche, in the same time frame, ranks third in that stat.
Joseph Woll will get the start tonight and he's struggled in the month of March, sporting a save percentage of .870. That should set up the Avalanche to be in a great spot to win as slight favorites in Toronto.
Pick: Avalanche -120
Kraken vs. Wild Prediction
We simply can't bet on the Minnesota Wild until they fix their shooting issues. Since the All-Star Break, they've scored on just 3.91% of their shots on goal during 5-on-5 play. That's the worst mark in the NHL in that time frame by 2.8%. As a result, they're scoring fewer than one goal per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
I'm shocked to find out they're significant favorites tonight against the Kraken. I'll take the underdog.
Pick: Kraken +140
Kraken vs. Wild Prop Bet
The Wild are averaging just 24.64 shots on goal per 60 minutes since the All-Star break, the fifth-fewest in the NHL. Tonight, they face the Kraken, who are allowing the 13th fewest shots on goal per 60 minutes at just 26.27.
With that in mind, I'm going to fade Mats Zuccarello who has been averaging just 19:36 of ice time this month, his lowest mark since October. I'll take the UNDER on his shots total of 2.5.
Pick: Mats Zuccarello UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-175)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
