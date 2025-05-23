Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Back Oilers as Underdogs in Game 2 vs. Stars)
The Edmonton Oilers got off to a hot start against the Dallas Stars in Game 1, but the Stars stormed back to eventually win by a comfortable 6-3 score.
Game 2 in Dallas is set to take place tonight, and the Oilers will do their best to avoid going down 0-2 in the series before heading back to Edmonton for Game 3. I have three bets locked in for tonight's marquee matchup, including a bet on the best hockey player in the world to find the back of the net.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Oilers (+100) vs. Stars via BetMGM
- Oilers vs. Stars OVER 6.5 (+100) via FanDuel
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goal (+160) via BetMGM
Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 Predictions
Despite losing my bet on the Oilers in Game 1, I'm going to keep my faith in them to rebound with a win tonight. They were the better team during 5-on-5 play, with an expected goals of 2.74 compared to 1.9 for the Stars. MoneyPuck.com put their "Deserve To Win O'Meter" at 64.9% in favor of the Oilers. Of course, games aren't won and lost on a spreadsheet, but the Oilers have proven they play at their best when their backs are up against the wall.
The big question mark for the Oilers will be the play of Stuart Skinner tonight. They'll need the version of him who showed up in the final two games against the Golden Knights if they want to even the series up before heading back to Edmonton.
At plus-money, I'll take a shot on the Oilers righting the wrong from Game 1.
Pick: Oilers +100
The first game between these two teams was wide open enough for me to expect the OVER to hit again in Game 2, and it's especially worth a bet at the +100 price tag. The two teams combined for a total expected goals of 6.4 goals and 21 high-danger scoring chances. I would hesitate if I had complete faith in both goaltenders shutting the door, but this bet is a bet of a hedge against my Oilers moneyline bet based on the up-and-down play of Skinner in between the pipes.
Let's also not forget the Stars allowed the most shots on goal amongst all 32 NHL teams in the second half of the regular season. This game could once again be an offensive shootout.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+100)
Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 Prop Bet
Connor McDavid has scored just three times this postseason as the Oilers have relied on goalscoring from their supporting cast, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been creating chances for himself. He has an expected goals of 6.0 these playoffs, the most on the Oilers and the seventh-most amongst all players competing in the postseason.
It's time for him to find the back of the net tonight.
Pick: Connor McDavid Anytime Goal (+160)
