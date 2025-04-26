Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Back Stars as Underdogs vs. Avalanche in Game 4)
The NHL Playoffs are set to continue on Saturday, and we could see the first series of the postseason wrap up as the Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to complete the 4-0 sweep with a win against the Senators today. Will they get the job done?
I have a bet locked in for that game as well as plays for two others in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks.
Top NHL Bets Today
- Jack Eichel UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100) via DraftKings
- Senators -115 vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
- Stars +158 vs. Avalanche via Caesars
Golden Knights vs. Wild Prop Bet
I have been disappointed by Jack Eichel's play in this series, and his poor performance has contributed to the Golden Knights facing a 2-1 deficit. He has reached three shots on goal just once in three games, including not recording a single block in 16:34 of ice time in Game 2.
Credit to the Wild for clamping down defensively, but I haven't seen anything from Eichel to make me think he's going to finally lock in today. I'm going to fade him in a pivotal Game 4 by betting the UNDER on his shots on goal at plus-money.
Pick: Jack Eichel UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100)
Maple Leafs vs. Senators Prediction
The Senators have been playing too well not to win at least one game in this series. They have an expected goals percentage of +0.24 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play while also sporting an overall CORSI% of 58.69%, the second-best mark amongst all teams so far in the NHL Playoffs.
The Maple Leafs have benefited from strong shooting and solid goaltending, as they have all season, but they haven't played well enough for me to back them as road underdogs in Game 4. It's time for the Senators to get on the board with a win.
Pick: Senators -115
Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction
Credit to the Dallas Stars, a team I had no faith in heading into the opening round of the NHL Playoffs. They hold a 2-1 series lead against the Colorado Avalanche, and those wins haven't come by fluke. In fact, they have the second-best expected goal differential per 60 minutes of +0.89.
In no way should they be this big of underdogs in Game 4 against the Avs. If they can get their goaltender, Jake Oettinger, to step up his play a little bit, they're going to be in a great spot to win this game and the whole series by the end of next week.
Pick: Stars +158
