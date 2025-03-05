Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Blackhawks to Upset Senators)
We didn't hit on the Flyers or the UNDER in Wild vs. Kraken last night, but I did correctly predict Connor McDavid snapping his goal drought. Still, a losing night is a losing night so let's try to get back on track on Wednesday.
I have two sides and a prop for tonight, including a bet on the Chicago Blackhawks as significant underdogs to the Ottawa Senators. Let's dive into them.
- NHL Season-to-Date Record: 121-122-7 (-9.05 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Blackhawks +175 vs. Senators via Caesars
- Artemi Panarin Anytime Goalscorer +185 via FanDuel
- Golden Knights -145 vs. Maple Leafs via Caesars
Senators vs. Blackhawks Prediction
For the majority of the season, the Ottawa Senators were the far superior team from every angle, including advanced metrics. While they do still have better numbers, things have evened out lately. Over their last 25 games, the Senators have fallen to 24th in 5-on-5 expected goals per 60 minutes.
My main reason for making this pick has been shooting percentage. Over their last 25 games, the Blackhawks have the second best shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on 12.93% of shots on goal. The Senators come into this game ranking dead last (8.50%) in the same time frame.
Those two factors combined make the Blackhawks worth a shot as +175 underdogs at home.
Pick: Blackhawks +175 via Caesars
Capitals vs. Rangers Prop Bet
Artemi Panarin has been red hot in the Rangers' last two games. He has a combined 13 shots on goal in those two two games, resulting in a goal scored in each of them. I'm going to bet on that goal streak to continue on Wednesday night against the Capitals.
It hasn't been confirmed who's going to be in net for the Capitals but I expect it'll be Charlie Lindgren, who has a sub-par .898 save percentage on the season. Even if it's Logan Thompson playing tonight, he hasn't had his best stuff since the All-Star break, allowing 3+ goals in three of his four starts since.
Pick: Artemi Panarin Anytime Goalscorer +185 via FanDuel
Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights Prediction
The Maple Leafs have been winning games with top-notch shooting and great goaltending, but their advanced numbers haven't been impressive, ranking just 19th in expected goal differential per 60 minutes. While that can work against most teams, I have concerns about that working in a road game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights are second in the NHL in expected goals percentage while coming in at fourth in CORSI% over their last 25 games. They've also been getting some solid shooting and goaltending. This is going to be a tough spot for Toronto.
Pick: Golden Knights -145 via Caesars
