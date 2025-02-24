Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Golden Knights to Take Down Kings in Los Angeles)
We went 2-1 in the NHL for the second straight night, bringing us to 4-2 since the "All-Star" break.
It's been an up and down season from a betting perspective but let's see if we can use this momentum to start slowly getting back to being in the profit for the season. With tonight's short two-game slate, we're going to dabble in the world of props as well.
Let's dive into my top three plays for tonight.
- Season-to-date record: 111-110-7 (-6.92 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Sharks vs. Jets UNDER 6 (-118) via BetMGM
- Golden Knights -105 vs. Kings via FanDuel
- Tomas Hertl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal +130 via FanDuel
Sharks vs. Jets Prediction
Unless you want to take a shot on the Sharks as +420 underdogs or lay 2.5 goals on the Jets, it's tough to justify a bet on a side in the first of tonight's game so instead, I'm going to bet on the total and take the UNDER.
The Jets are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, ranking second in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games while also allowing the fewest 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes at 1.61. If there's a team that's going to crack the code of the Jets, it's not going to be the San Jose Sharks, who can't seem to do anything right.
For this total to go OVER, the Jets may have to score at least five goals themselves. I'm willing to bet on that not happening and for this to once again be a low-scoring game involving Winnipeg.
Pick: Sharks vs. Jets UNDER 6 (-118)
Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction
I've bet on the Los Angeles Kings a ton this season, but I can't look past just how good the Golden Knights have been since the start of the 2025 calendar year. They lead the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games and they're right up there with the Jets as one of the best defensive teams the league has right now.
Look for the powerplay to be the difference-maker tonight. The Golden Knights sport the fourth best powerplay in the NHL, scoring 27.41% of the time they have a man advantage. That has been a weak spot for the Kings who have the fourth-worst powerplay this season.
I'll be Vegas as a slight road underdog in Los Angeles.
Pick: Golden Knights -105 vs. Kings
Golden Knights vs. Kings Prop Bet
Tomas Hertl has improved as the season has gone on and as a result, his ice team has increased. He averaged around 16:30 of ice time in November and December but that has increased a minute up to 17:31 in January and now 17:35 in February.
He has also become a lot more involved offensively. He has recorded at least three shots on goal in five straight games yet despite that fact, his odds are set at +130 to reach that number for a sixth straight game. That sounds like a bet I'm willing to take.
Pick: Tomas Hertl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal +130
