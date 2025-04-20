Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Maple Leafs to Beat Senators in Battle of Ontario)
The NHL Playoffs are officially underway, and the first two games in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket are set to take place tonight, including a classic Battle of Ontario between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Let's take a look at my best bets for tonight's game, including a bet on a side, total, and a player prop.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Devils vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-135) via BetMGM
- Maple Leafs -156 vs. Senators
- Jack Eichel Anytime Goal +195 via BetMGM
Devils vs. Hurricanes Prediction
Both the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes have struggled to put the puck in the back of the net of late. Since the All-Star Break, they rank 22nd and 24th in shooting percentage. As a result, they're scoring a combined 5.76 goals per 60 minutes in that time frame.
It's not just their shooting that worries me. Arguably even more important for this UNDER bet is the fact that this is a series between the top two penalty killing units the NHL has to offer. The Hurricanes lead the league in penalty kill at 83.61%, and the Devils are right behind them in second at 82.67%. Don't expect many power plays to lead to goals in this matchup.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-135)
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
The young Ottawa Senators may be in over their head in this game. Yes, the Senators' advanced analytics look better of late, but the Maple Leafs rank high in two areas that matter more than anything else: shooting percentage and save percentage. Since the All-Star Break, Toronto ranks third in both of those categories.
Starting in net for the Maple Leafs is Anthony Stolarz, who has the best save percentage in the entire league at .926. A strong goalie between the pipes is something the Maple Leafs haven't had in previous playoff runs.
I think Toronto gets off to a hot start on Sunday night.
Pick: Maple Leafs -156
Wild vs. Golden Knights Prop Bet
Jack Eichel is ready to lead the Golden Knights on another deep playoff run. He has faced the Wild twice already this season, scoring three combined goals in those games. At almost 2-1 odds, I love betting on their starting center and third-leading scorer to find the back of the net in the opening game of their Western Conference series.
Pick: Jack Eichel Anytime Goal (+195)
