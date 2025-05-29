Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Stars at Home in Game 5)
The Dallas Stars won Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, but then in the blink of an eye, the Oilers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead after winning three-straight matchups.
Now, the conference final heads back to Dallas with the Stars facing elimination. Can they stay alive and force a Game 6, or will the Oilers punch their ticket to their second straight Stanley Cup Final? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Best NHL Picks Today
- Stars (-125) vs. Oilers
- Wyatt Johnston Anytime Goal (+250)
Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction
The Oilers have looked fantastic the past three games, but the Stars hold the advantage in enough underlying categories that I think they're the side to back as just slight home favorites in Game 5. The Stars have an expected goal differential of +0.43 during all strengths and +1.96 during 5-on-5 play.
The Stars have also outshot the Oilers by nine shots on goal, something they weren't able to do for the majority of the second half of the regular season. The numbers are there, but the Oilers have had the edge when it comes to shooting and goaltending. On their home ice with their backs up against the wall, I expect them to overcome that and get the win.
Pick: Stars -125
Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Prop Bet
Wyatt Johnston is third amongst all players in the NHL Playoffs in expected goals at 6.0, but has found the back of the net just four times. With that being said, the expected goals metric shows this could be a great buy-low spot on Johnston to score at +250 odds. It's time for him to score for the first time this series. He's been creating the chances, he just needs to capitalize.
Pick: Wyatt Johnston Anytime Goal (+250)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
