Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Can Panthers Win Game 2 in Edmonton?)
The Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-1 deficit in Game 1, eventually winning in overtime, to take a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final against the defending champions.
Game 2 is set to take place on Friday night, and if it's anything like the first game, strap in, it's going to be electric. Let's dive into my best bets for Game 2.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Panthers +115 via Caesars
- OVER 6 (-125) via Caesars
- Sam Bennett Anytime Goal (+240) via DraftKings
Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 Predictions
Game 1 was too close not to back the defending champions as underdogs in Game 2. The Oilers' biggest advantage was on special teams, as expected, but the Panthers' underlying numbers during 5-on-5 play were impressive. They had an expected goal differential during 5-on-5 play of +0.5. They also had a CORSI% of 52.32% during 5-on-5 play.
Let's take a shot on the Panthers as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Panthers +115
I bet the UNDER in Game 1, expecting both teams to thrive defensively, but instead we got a wide-open affair resulting in back-to-back counterattacks. The two teams combined for 29 high-danger scoring chances throughout the game.
Both teams also took advantage of their powerplay opportunities. Brad Marchand scored on the man advantage in the first period, and then Leon Draisaitl drove home the winning goal on a powerplay in overtime.
I think it's smart to bet the OVER until we see either team adjust the tempo they've been playing at.
Pick: OVER 6 (-125)
Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 Prop Bet
Not only does Sam Bennett lead the NHL postseason in goals with 12, but he also leads all players in expected goals at 9.6, 1.6 more than any other player in the playoffs, including McDavid, Draisaitl, and his teammate, Carter Verhaeghe.
Despite that, Bennett is set at +240 odds to score yet again in Game 2. Those odds are too good to pass up.
Pick: Sam Bennett Anytime Goal (+240)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!