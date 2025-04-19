Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to Bet Blues vs. Jets and Avalanche vs. Stars)
The NHL Playoffs officially get underway tonight!
Two Western Conference matchups will mark the beginning of the 2025 NHL postseason. The St. Louis Blues will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Jets, and then the Colorado Avalanche head to Texas to face the Dallas Stars.
I have my bets locked in for opening night. Let's dive into them.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Blues vs. Jets UNDER 5 (+118) via BetMGM
- Avalanche -134 vs. Stars via FanDuel
- Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goals (-125) via DraftKings
Blues vs. Jets Prediction
In my years of betting on the NHL, I don't know if I've ever bet on a total that's set at just 5.0 goals, but this one is more than warranted, and not only that, I think the UNDER is the move at +118.
The Jets and the Blues have allowed the fewest goals per 60 minutes since the All-Star Break in mid-February. During that stretch, the Jets have allowed just 2.12 goals per 60 minutes, and the Blues have allowed 2.27 for a combined goals against of 4.39. They're also first and fourth in 5-on-5 expected goals against, as well as fifth and sixth in high-danger scoring chances against. To put things simply, these are the two best defensive teams in the league over the past two months.
If you want to be more conservative, there is a 5.5 available as of writing this article at DraftKings Sportsbook, but you'd have to lay -155 juice if you want to take the UNDER. Instead, give me the UNDER 5 at +118.
Avalanche vs. Stars Prediction
I'm of the belief that the Colorado Avalanche are the far superior team in this Western Conference matchup. The Dallas Stars come into the playoffs having lost seven straight games, and now they're set to miss both Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson for at least Game 1 of this series.
Since the All-Star Break, the Stars rank 29th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and 28th in CORSI%. Now, they have to face a team with Stanley Cup experience that has proven to be a buzzsaw in the playoffs.
Dallas is about to be overwhelmed on Saturday night
Avalanche vs. Stars Prop Bet
Since the All-Star Break, the Dallas Stars have allowed 32.98 shots on goal per 60 minutes. That's the most of the entire NHL during that time frame. That's going to set up for the stars of the Avalanche to pepper Jake Oettinger with shots all throughout Game 1. Nathan MacKinnon is averaging 4.64 shots on goal per game in the playoffs, so he shouldn't have much of an issue reaching four shots on goal on Saturday.
Pick: Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
