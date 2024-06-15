Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Panthers to Sweep Oilers in Game 4)
This could very well be the final edition of Top Shelf Picks for the 2023-2024 NHL season.
The Florida Panthers hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final and with a win tonight will become the first time since the Detroit Red Wings in 1998 to sweep their opponents in the championship series.
Let's see if we can have a winning night on what could be the last time we'll be able to bet on the NHL until next fall.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers +100 vs. Oilers
- OVER 5.5 (-102)
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal (+195)
Panthers +100 vs. Oilers
I broke down in my full betting preview, why I'm taking the Panthers to close out the series with a win tonight:
"The Stanley Cup will be handed to the Florida Panthers tonight. This has been one of the most impressive performances in a Stanley Cup Final I've seen in my lifetime. They have been extremely tight defensively, not allowing the best offense in the league to get many high-danger chances. The Oilers have managed to create just 10.33 of them per game so far, which is 4.8 fewer than they averaged in the regular season.
"Every chance they do get, Sergei Bobrovsky has been there to shut the door. The Russian is on his way to winning not only his first Stanley Cup, but he'll likely be adding the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP to his shelf as well.
"Before the series began, I firmly felt that Stuart Skinner was the key to the Oilers' success. If he could play as well as he did in the Western Conference Final, Edmonton would have a chance to win this series. Unfortunately, he hasn't done that, sporting a disappointing save percentage of .863 through the first three games.
"Unless we see something we haven't seen so far in this series, the Panthers will pull off the first Stanley Final sweep since 1998."
OVER 5.5 (-102)
I've bet on the UNDER in every game so far this series, but I'm going to switch to the OVER tonight. Facing elimination, the Oilers are going to have to go all out and find some way to score a few goals before the Panthers can take a commanding lead. That will result in either Edmonton getting on the board, the Panthers taking advantage of defensive lapses by the Oilers, or a mixture of both.
On top of that, Stuart Skinner hasn't played nearly well enough in this series for me to have any faith in him in tonight's game.
If you want to bet the total, I recommend the OVER.
Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal (+195)
Carter Verhaeghe already has 10 goals in these playoffs with plenty of those coming in big moments, including scoring two in the Panthers' series-clinching game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round.
The Stanley Cup is in the building tonight which means there's no bigger moment for him to score than a game that can give the Panthers their first title in franchise history.
At almost 2-1 odds, I'll take him to find the back of the net for the 11th time this postseason.
