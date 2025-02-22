Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Stars to Beat Devils in New Jersey)
Hockey fans were treated to an electric 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in place of the All-Star break this year, but it's time to get back to regular season action.
Saturday will mark the first day back and 28 of 32 teams are scheduled to play. It's time for us bettors to get back in the swing of things as well so I'm here with my top three bets for Saturday's loaded slate of games.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Stars -115 vs. Devils
- Blues +125 vs. Jets
- Golden Knights -165 vs. Blues
Stars vs. Devils Prediction
The New Jersey Devils were having issues converting offensive chances into goals leading into the All-Star break. In their last 25 games, they were averaging 3.2 expected goals per 60 minutes but scored just 2.68 actual goals per 60 minutes. That's going to hurt them against a strong defensive team like Dallas which also gets elite goaltending from Jake Oettinger.
The Devils biggest strength is their power play, which ranks third in the NHL. They won't be able to utilize that against a Stars penalty kill that leads the league, allowing a goal on just 14.93% of man advantages against them.
Pick: Stars -115 via BetMGM
Jets vs. Blues Prediction
This bet is a gamble within a gamble. Based on the work load Connor Hellebuyck has had in the 4 Nations Face-Off, including an emotional final game on Thursday night, I wouldn't be surprised if the Jets give him the night off on Saturday. If they do, the Blues are going to be a solid bet as underdogs on their home ice.
The Blues were playing some of the best hockey of their season heading into the break, ranking 13th in expected goals percentage and 18th in CORSI% over their last 25 games. I'm willing to take a shot at them to upset a Jets team that may see some regression in the final stretch of games.
Pick: Blues +125 via BetMGM
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Prediction
The Vegas Golden Knights posted some impressive metrics heading into the break. They led the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage across each team's last 25 games and now they get to take on a reeling Canucks team that seems to be in sell mode.
In their last 25 games, the Canucks scored just 1.8 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. That's a recipe for disaster against the Golden Knights. This seems like a great look for Vegas on its home ice.
Pick: Golden Knights -165 via BetMGM
