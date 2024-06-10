Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Expect Another Defensive Battle)
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers try to even the series at 1-1 before it heads back to Canada for Game 3.
If you want to check out my full betting preview for the game, you'll find it here. In this article, I'm going to get straight to the point and break down my three best bets for Game 2.
Let's dive into it.
NHL Best Bets Today
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- UNDER 5.5 (-110)
- Oilers +114
- Bobrovsky OVER 24.5 saves in regulation (-110)
Oilers vs. Panthers OVER/UNDER Bet
My best bet for Game 1 was the UNDER and it cashed with ease so I see no way of getting away from that peak. The Oilers' recent style of play has aided in limiting high-danger scoring chances in their own end and despite losing, they accomplished that goal giving up only six high-danger scoring opportunities.
Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, Bobrovsky played an A+ game and shut the door on the Oilers' high-octane offense.
If you look at the advanced metrics, there were a combined expected goals of 5.59 throughout the game, almost exactly at what the total for the game was set at.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Oilers vs. Panthers Pick
Despite getting shutout, you can't completely dismiss the fact the Oilers largely outplayed the Panthers the entire game. They won the expected goals battle, 3.74-1.85. Despite that, they're once again set as underdogs in Game 2.
Is it possible Bobrovsky continues to steal the show? Absolutely. Is it tough to trust Stuart Skinner in net for the Oilers? For sure. With that being said, we're getting plus-money on the team that was largely the better squad in Game 1. I'll take a shot on Edmonton evening the series.
Pick: Oilers +114
Oilers vs. Panthers prop bet
The Oilers recorded 32 shots on goal against the Panthers in Game 1 while also averaging 28.4 shots on goal per 60 minutes of play throughout the postseason. Both those numbers are well above Bobrovksy's set total of saves for Game 2.
The Panthers have allowed 24.04 shots on goal per 60 minutes in the playoffs and that was largely against teams who are nowhere near as good as the Oilers are offensively. I'm shocked this number is still as low as it is.
Pick: Bobrovsky OVER 24.5 saves in regulation (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
