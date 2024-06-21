Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Three Plays for Game 6)
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the Stanley Cup Final to Game 6 and as a result, have given us more hockey to watch and bet on.
The Florida Panthers, for the third time, have a chance to win the Stanley Cup Final tonight. If they can't get it done, the series will head back to Sunrise for a winner-take-all Game 7.
Let's dive into my best bet on the side, total, and a player prop for tonight's action.
NHL Best Bets Today
All bets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook
- Panthers +100 vs. Oilers
- OVER 5.5 (-110)
- Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Goal (+210)
Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction
I broke down why I'm backing the Panthers tonight in my full preview, which you can read here.
"As tempting as it is to back the Oilers after how the previous two games have gone, we still need to think of this series as a whole. The Panthers got the better of Edmonton through the first three games and they did it with stifling defense and strong goaltending. Just because they haven't managed to play their type of game the past two outings doesn't mean they can't get back to doing that tonight.
"Stuart Skinner has played strong between the pipes for the Oilers in Game 4 and Game 5, but now that the Oilers are back in the series, the pressure has begun to mount and in a tight spot with a lot on the line, I'm a lot more apt to back Bobrovsky of the Panthers than I am to trust Skinner.
"The Panthers still lead this series in CORSI% (51.51%) and FENWICK (50.36%) which tells me things are close enough that things could sway back in Florida's favor in a hurry.
"I think they stop the bleeding and win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton tonight."
Pick: Panthers +100 vs. Oilers
Panthers vs. Oilers Total Bet
In the Game 5 edition of Top Shelf Picks, I wrote about why we should be betting the OVER for every game for the rest of the series. The two teams then combined for eight goals that night.
I'm going to continue to do that tonight. The Oilers have shifted their strategy in this series from playing a more defensive style of hockey in the first few games of the series to an all-out offensive blitz which has resulted in high-scoring affairs.
The Oilers are going out on their sword. It worked in their favor in Game 4 and in Game 5, but playing this style comes with its risks. They've been fortunate to score early and get solid play between the pipes from Skinner. Whether or not it will continue to work for them is up for debate, but I feel confident betting on more goals tonight.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-110)
Panthers vs. Oilers Prop Bet
Matthew Tkachuk leads the Florida Panthers in shots these playoffs with 81, six more than the next closest player. Despite that, he has the third longest odds to score with Sam Reinhart (+165) and Carter Verhaeghe (+190) having longer odds.
He scored his first goal of the series in Game 5 and I'm willing to bet on him to score his second tonight.
Pick: Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Goal (+210)
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!