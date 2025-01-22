Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Jets as Underdogs in Colorado)
Another couple of tough losses has forced us to take another step back in our journey of betting on the NHL this season. The Stars couldn't tie the game up in the third period and no empty-netter or tying goal between the Canucks or Sabres caused us to lose the over in heartbreaking fashion.
We march on to Wednesday's slate of game and I have a bet locked in for three of the four matchups. As tempted as I am to bet against the Maple Leafs again, I'm going to leave their game against the Blue Jackets alone.
- Season-to-date record: 96-94-6 (-5.17 units)
NHL Picks Today
- Bruins vs. Devils OVER 5.5 (-120)
- Jets +110 vs. Avalanche
- Panthers vs. Kings UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Bruins vs. Devils Prediction
The Devils have been the second-worst shooting team in the NHL over their last 10 games but if there's a team they can turn things around offensively against, it's the Boston Bruins. The Bruins have completely melted down defensively of late. Over their last 10 games they're allowing 14.87 high-danger scoring chances, 3.86 expected goals, and 3.62 actual goals per game.
If that stretch of games is any indication, the Bruins have switched to playing a more wide-open style of hockey which has led to more goals on both sides of the ice. If that continues tonight, the OVER 5.5 is going to be a great bet.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-120)
Jets vs. Avalanche Prediction
I'm not as high as the betting market is on the Colorado Avalanche. They're getting plenty of shots on goal, but few of them are of any quality. They now rank 25th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games while their opponent tonight, the Winnipeg Jets, rank sixth.
If you're a team that struggles to create high-danger scoring opportunities, good luck finding the back of the net against the best goaltender on the planet, Connor Hellebuyck, whose in the midst of another unbelievable season, sporting a save percentage of .927.
I'll back the Jets as road underdogs in Colorado tonight.
Pick: Jets +110
Panthers vs. Kings Prediction
The Panthers and Kings have been two of the best defensive teams in hockey of late. Over their last 25 games, they rank second and fourth in 5-on-5 expected goals against. They're also allowing a combined 4.82 goals per 60 minutes in that same time frame.
Offensively, both teams have struggled to find the back of the net in recent weeks. Over their last 10 games, the two teams rank 20th and 28th in the league in shooting percentage.
A game involving two great defensive teams who both have had shooting issues seems to me like a recipe for an UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110)
