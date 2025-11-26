Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blues-Devils, Predators-Red Wings, Bruins-Islanders)
The NHL has a huge 15-game slate on Wednesday night ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting a pair home favorites and a low-scoring game on Long Island.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 26.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 26
- New Jersey Devils (-142) vs. St. Louis Blues
- Detroit Red Wings (-162) vs. Nashville Predators
- Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (+114)
New Jersey Devils (-142) vs. St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues wrap up a five-game road trip in New Jersey on Wednesday night. They have just one win on the trip so far, scoring two goals in each of the four games.
On the other side, the Devils returned home on Monday night with a 4-3 win over the Red Wings to improve to 8-0-1 at the Prudential Center this season. They may be without Jack Hughes and a few other depth pieces, but the Devils are still getting it done on home ice.
The Blues have struggled all season long and sit at 7-10-6, including 4-5-2 on the road.
Detroit Red Wings (-162) vs. Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators are one of the worst teams in hockey right now. They've lost eight of their last nine games, with the lone victory needing a goal in the final minutes to force overtime in Sweden. They returned home with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Avalanche and an 8-3 defeat against the Panthers.
The Detroit Red Wings have been up and down this season, but they're 4-2-1 in their last seven games to improve to 13-9-1 on the season.
Home-ice advantage will be key in tonight’s matchup as the Predators are 1-5-2 on the road while the Red Wings are 8-4-1 at home.
This is a big number, so you can consider the -1.5 (+160) since the Predators' last four losses have all been by at least three goals.
Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (+114)
The New York Islanders started this season as one of the most-profitable over teams, but they've returned to their low-scoring roots in recent weeks. They've gone under the total in six straight games and eight of their last nine. Neither team scored in regulation or overtime in their last game, a 1-0 shootout win over Seattle, and they lost 2-1 to the Blues the night before.
The Boston Bruins have also gone under the total a lot recently, hitting in two straight and four of their last five games. There have been seven combined goals in those last two contests.
