Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canucks-Hurricanes, Flyers-Blues, Islanders-Mammoth)
The NHL’s Global Series opens Friday’s slate with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators facing off in Sweden this afternoon.
I’ll be looking at the three night games for my best bets for Friday, though.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting the Hurricanes at home, a low-scoring game in St. Louis, and a high-scoring game in Utah.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 14.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 14
Hurricanes -1.5 (-102) vs. Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to find their footing in the first month of the season, and they’re now facing a few key injuries. Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko are both dealing with injuries and could miss Friday night’s game in Carolina.
On the other side, the Carolina Hurricanes are getting healthy and back to their dominant ways. Their four-game winning streak ended on Tuesday night, but they’ve now had a few days to prepare for the Canucks coming to town tonight.
Carolina is 11-5-0 on the season and 5-2-0 at home, while Vancouver is 8-9-1 and 5-4-0 on the road. Six of the Hurricanes’ 11 wins have been by at least two goals, with seven of the Canucks’ losses by margin as well.
The Hurricanes rarely lose two straight games at home, and they’ll get back on track against a banged up Canucks team on Friday night.
Flyers vs. Blues UNDER 5.5 (-108)
Rick Tocchet has put his stamp on the Philadelphia Flyers. The Orange and Black have allowed the fewest goals in the league with 41 in 16 games, but they’re also at 41 goals scored, the second-lowest in the league.
The Flyers have gone under the total in three straight contests and four of their last five, and the Blues are trending that way as well.
St. Louis is coming off a 3-2 win over the Flames and has gone under in four of its last six games.
There isn’t much offensive firepower on either side of this matchup tonight, so we should see another under between these two squads.
Islanders vs. Mammoth OVER 6.5 (-105)
The New York Islanders have been known for their defensive style of hockey in recent years, but that hasn’t been the case this season. They’ve gone over the total in 12 of 17 games, scoring 3.35 goals per contest while allowing 3.18.
The Mammoth are enjoying their inaugural season as well. They’re right behind the Islanders with 3.29 goals per game and 3.06 against. That’s resulted in just over half of their games going over the total.
Utah put up five goals last time out and the Islanders are coming off a 4-3 overtime win in Vegas last night. The Mammoth are big favorites and should be able to help the Islanders continue their over trend.
