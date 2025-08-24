Tour Championship Live Odds After Round 3: Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay Top Odds List Ahead of Final Round
There is just one round left in the 2025 PGA Tour season. The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are facing off at East Lake Golf Club with the Tour Championship on the line.
Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay enter the final round of action tied for the lead at -16, two strokes above the third-place golfer, Russell Henley. A Fleetwood win would be ironic considering he's yet to win on North American soil and has allowed multiple fourth-round leads to slip through his grasp.
Despite that, he enters the final round as the live betting favorite. Let's take a look at the live odds before the final round and then I'll give you my best live bet before the final round tees off.
Tour Championship Live Odds Before Round 4
- Tommy Fleetwood +160
- Patrick Cantlay +190
- Russell Henley +550
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Keegan Bradley +1400
- Cameron Young +12500
- Sam Burns +35000
- Ben Griffin +50000
Who Will Win the Tour Championship?
If you plan to bet on Tommy Fleetwood at +160 to convert a 54-hole co-lead into a victory, I beg you to stop and reconsider. This golfer has done nothing but prove to us that he doesn't have the mental fortitude to convert 54-hole leads into victories. Two weeks ago, he couldn't convert a four-stroke lead into a win in the final round, so why would he now be able to convert a 54-hole co-lead into a victory?
Instead, the bet to make is on the other co-leader, Patrick Cantlay, who somehow has longer odds to win the event. He's leading the event in strokes-gained tee to green, averaging +2.18 per round with +2.06 of those strokes coming with his approach play, a much more sustainable style of golf. Meanwhile, Fleetwood is relying on his putting, gaining +2.5 strokes per round on the greens.
Cantlay has had plenty of success at the Tour Championship throughout the years, including posting a top-seven gross score here over three of the past four seasons. I have no faith in Fleetwood, and no one else in striking distance has been strong enough with their ball striking this tournament to catch the co-leader on Sunday.
Pick: Patrick Cantlay +190 via FanDuel
