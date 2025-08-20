Tour Championship Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns
The final event of the 2025 PGA Tour season is here and the SI Golf betting panel is ready for our signature moment like Scottie Scheffler’s chip at the BMW. While that led to yet another near loss for us in a season full of them, I’m not crying, you are!
The panel is comprised of SI golf betting insider Iain MacMillan, Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, SI senior golf editor John Schwarb, FanSided content director Cody Williams,and Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra. Each week, we make picks for our outright winner, longshot, first-round leader, favorite prop bet and winning score prediction.
The Tour Championship is a 30-person field played at East Lake near Atlanta. It’s one of the longest courses on Tour. Accuracy off the tee and on approach are key metrics when handicapping this event.
Of course, Scheffler is on a Terminator-esque run right now and is +150 to win at FanDuel. We aren’t going down without a fight and we’re not backing what feels like the inevitable: another photo opp of Bennett Scheffler playing with a trophy on the 18th green.
Here are our picks, with explanations below the graphic.
Tour Championship Expert Picks
Outright
Iain MacMillan: J.J. Spaun +2700 (FanDuel)
Despite being the U.S. Open Champion and a hair away from winning at both the Players Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, oddsmakers and bettors still don’t believe in J.J. Spaun. He enters this week ranking fourth in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months, yet is eighth on the odds list to win it all. I’m not going to doubt Spaun any longer.
Brian Kirschner: Sam Burns +3000 (Fanduel)
I was on Sam Burns last week and I really see no reason to hop off. We have seen him play well back to back weeks already this year and he is highly motivated by the Ryder Cup. Burns is another Bermuda specialist and had a great ball striking week at the BMW, gaining 6.5 strokes OTT and on Approach. He has a T9 and T12 here in the past two years and I think is very live to win this week.
John Schwarb: Rory McIlroy +850 (DraftKings)
Admittedly, this is more of a storyline play, but isn’t it time for Rory McIlroy to reestablish himself in the midst of Scottie Scheffler’s world domination? Especially with a Ryder Cup next month? McIlroy is a four-time “winner” at East Lake, including one before the starting-strokes era, so there’s no reservations about him at this course. The first round, playing alongside Scheffler, might tell us something.
Cody Williams: Viktor Hovland +3000 (FanDuel)
Hovland may have turned a corner last week with a T7 at the BMW. His approach play is second in the field at East Lake over the last 24 rounds. His driver showed noted improvements and he’s now been a positive putter in four straight weeks. Now he returns to a place where he’s been stellar when in form, including his win (at 19-under on the shadow leaderboard) in 2023. He’s been trending in this right direction for some time, and this is a great week with his feel at the Tour Championship to pay it off.
Brian Giuffra: Ludvig Aberg +1800 (DraftKings)
I was on Aberg last week and he finished T7 at the BMW. I won’t back off him now at a course that suits his game. He’s been driving the ball phenomenally over his last four rounds and his approach game has been solid too (he’s gained nearly two strokes per round per tournament in those two metrics). He didn’t putt well at the Tour Championship last year, but has had success on bermuda greens at other events, including TPC Southwind and Bay Hill. I see him performing well here.
Longshot
Iain MacMillan: Harry Hall +5500 (FanDuel)
Harry Hall has been one of the best European golfers on the PGA Tour over the past few months, yet is seemingly not in contention to be on the Ryder Cup team. If he wins this week, Team Europe will have no choice but to bring him along. He’s fifth in the field in true total strokes gained over the past three months and is coming off a strong sixth place finish last week.
Brian Kirschner: Ben Griffin +4000 (FanDuel)
I don't necessarily understand why Ben Griffin is 40/1 in this event. He has been one of the best players on the entire PGA Tour this season, has finished T11, T9 and T12 in his last three starts with elite approach and putting. Add in that he is a bermuda specialist and I think this is a no-brainer wager. Ben is still fighting for a final spot on the Ryder Cup team and a win or top 5 should absolutely solidify it.
John Schwarb: Justin Rose +5500 (FanDuel)
How long has it been since Justin Rose made it to East Lake? It was 2019 and the PGA Tour debuted what it thought was a novel idea to stagger the field based on points with the leader starting at 10 under. Six years later that format is mercifully gone, but the Englishman is back, riding high after winning the first playoff event in Memphis. The odds say he’s around the 22nd-best player this week, I don’t think that’s true.
Cody Williams: Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (FanDuel)
Hideki doesn’t have a stellar recent history at East Lake, but his play overall recently shows
Brian Giuffra: Viktor Hovland +3000 (FanDuel)
When handicapping this event, I was surprised to see Hovland with such high odds. He has outstanding course history at East Lake (fourth in total shots gained among those playing this week) and comes into the event in excellent form, having gained over 2 strokes per round on approach at the BMW. He’s been accurate off the tee his last four events and gained strokes putting in all four too. Now he returns to a spot where he gained over a stroke per round putting last year. He’s not a true longshot based on name and odds, but with only 30 players in the field, I went with the guy with the longest odds who I could see winning.
First-Round Lead
Iain MacMillan: Ben Griffin +2200 (DraftKings)
Ben Griffin is third in the field in true strokes gained in the first round of events over the past three months, behind only Scottie Scheffler and Robert MacIntyre. He’s also coming into this week off a strong ball striking performance where he gained the most shots on the field with his irons (+1.58 per round) as he has in any other event this season. He’s primed to come out firing on Thursday.
Brian Kirschner: Hideki Matsuyama +2200 (DraftKings)
Deki played really well last week…. For 2 rounds. He started 69-64 and was hitting the ball great. Unfortunately, a Saturday 76 turned in his chances to win or contend. It is clear that good golf is in there for him and I think that he can fire a low one in round 1 with his recent excellent approach form.
John Schwarb: Tommy Fleetwood +1600 (DraftKings)
The golf world is still waiting for Tour win No. 1 for Tommy Fleetwood, and I don’t expect the wait to end here. But he’s still playing high-level golf, including a T4 at the BMW where he opened with 65 (only bettered by Bob MacIntyre’s 62), and there’s no reason why he can’t jump out quick at East Lake. Then after that, all bets are off.
Cody Williams: Ludvig Åberg +1600 (DraftKings)
Brian Giuffra: Patrick Cantlay +2200 (Bet365)
There’s a lot of conjecture about Cantlay being on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. I think he shuts the door on omission with a strong performance on a course he has great history on. This is one of the longest courses on Tour and Cantlay is driving it far right now. He needs to hit more fairways, and in a one-round sample I could see him doing that. If he’s accurate in those two departments in the first round, I see him going low. A motivated Cantlay is a dangerous Cantlay.
Prop Bet
Iain MacMillan: Justin Thomas Top 5 +300 (DraftKings)
Justin Thomas may not be in fantastic form, but he’s continuously delivered at East Lake, finish ninth or better here every season that he’s teed it up at the Tour Championship. He should be able to lean on experience and confidence this week at a course he’s had a ton of success at over the years.
Brian Kirschner: Harry Hall Finishing Position OVER 16.5 -125 (DraftKings)
I am going to continue the Harry Hall heater run and hope he can beat half the field at East Lake this week. He has been playing some excellent golf and I think his putter can propel him to a top 17 finish this week.
John Schwarb: Cameron Young Top 5 +450 (FanDuel)
Next Wednesday, Keegan Bradley is announcing his Ryder Cup captain’s picks and Cameron Young figures to be in the mix after finally winning at the Wyndham—but nothing is guaranteed. Fairly or not, his fate could ride on his performance at East Lake and I say he brings it this week, straight into a trip to Bethpage.
Cody Williams: Viktor Hovland Top European +750 (FanDuel)
See above.
Brian Giuffra: Viktor Hovland Winner W/O Scheffler +2000 (DraftKings)
I’ve given winning bets in this market by taking my outright to finish Top 20, but Aberg is -550 to finish in the Top 20 with such a small field. Instead, I’ll go bold and back my longshot in the winner without Scheffler market. Scheffler is unreal and him capping off this year with a win at East Lake seems somewhat a foregone conclusion. In this situation, if Vik shines, I still get a payout.
Winning Score
- Iain MacMillan: -21
- Brian Kirschner: -18
- John Schwarb: -16
- Cody Williams: -17
- Brian Giuffra: -19
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.