Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Wizards)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has not played since suffering a right knee MCL sprain back on Oct. 29, and he's officially been ruled out for the Hawks' NBA Cup matchup with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
The Hawks have found a way to get by without their All-Star point guard, posting a 9-4 record in the 13 games that he's missed. So, it's not surprising that Atlanta is a double-digit favorite on the road on Tuesday.
Washington has just one win this season, and it's struggled mightily at home, going 0-6.
While losing Young is still a big blow to the Hawks, it has allowed them to figure out some other pieces on their roster. Plus, Young was off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season before going down, averaging just 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from 3.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Atlanta on Tuesday night with Young sidelined.
Best Hawks Prop Bet vs. Wizards
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (-133)
This season, Daniels is averaging 5.7 assists per game for the Hawks, but he's cleared this number in nine games since Young went down with his knee injury. Without the star guard in the lineup, Daniels is averaging 6.7 assists per game and has seen his potential assist numbers jump as well.
Washington is one of the worst defenses in the NBA, ranking dead last in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game, so this is a great matchup to back the Hawks offense.
While Daniels' scoring numbers haven't been great this season, he's done a great job setting the table for his teammates during this run by the Hawks. I love him in this market on Tuesday.
