Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off one of the best wins of the 2024-25 season, coming back from 22 down against the Boston Celtics on Friday night for an upset win.
Now, the Cavs find themselves as double-digit favorites at home against a red hot Portland Trail Blazers team on Sunday. Portland has won four games in a row and is just 4.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the West, a gap that it could make up over the final weeks of the regular season.
In addition, the Blazers have played overall .500 ball since Jan. 1, an impressive turnaround for Chauncy Billups’ squad.
While the Cavs are favored on Sunday, they have ruled out Donovan Mitchell for rest. Does that impact how bettors should go about wagering on this game?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my thoughts on this matchup and some players props to consider for Sunday, March 2.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +11 (-108)
- Cavs -11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +425
- Cavs: -575
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Blazers record: 27-33
- Cavs record: 49-10
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Luke Travers – out
- JT Thor – out
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara OVER 11.5 Points (-120)
Blazers 3-and-D wing Toumani Camara is averaging 10.6 points per game this season, but he averages over 30 minutes per game and has cleared this prop in four of his last six games, averaging 15.0 points per game over that stretch.
Camara had a really strong month of February, averaging 13.0 points per game (in 12 games) while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from 3 on 9.3 field goal attempts per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Evan Mobley dominated the glass on Friday against Boston, and he’s now cleared 9.5 rebounds in five of his last seven games heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers. Over this seven-game stretch, Mobley is averaging 11.3 boards per game, and he’s averaging 10.5 rebounds per game since returning from a four-game absence earlier this season (across a 15-game stretch).
Portland is just 14th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and won’t have two centers (Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III) in this matchup. Don’t be shocked if Mobley turns in yet another big game on the glass.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Blazers aren’t a dominant team as road underdogs (13-12-1 against the spread this season), but Portland may be underrated on Sunday.
Not only are the Blazers rolling as of late, winning four games in a row and six of their last 10, but they have done it with an impressive net rating. Portland is seventh in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games, and it has made a push for the play-in tournament field in the Western Conference.
There’s no doubt that the Cavs are the better team – and they’ve been impressive as home favorites (20-10-1 ATS) – but I’m not buying them as double-digit favorites without Mitchell.
This season, the Cavs are 3-0 without Mitchell, beating the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets. Only the win against Charlotte was by double digits, and the Blazers, right now, are playing too well to be considered on that level.
Cleveland has the best net rating in the NBA over its last 15 games (+16.5), and it’s coming off a huge comeback win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Still, this feels like a potential letdown game with the Cavs sitting their best player.
I’ll grab the points with Portland.
Pick: Blazers +11 (-108 at DraftKings)
