Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Fresh off of a huge win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Boston Celtics are looking to widen their lead for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Portland is not out of the play-in tournament race in the West, and it knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Chauncey Billups’ squad is over .500 since Jan. 1, and the Blazers now have the third-best record against the spread in the NBA.
Boston, on the other hand, has struggled when favored at home in the 2024-25 season and has been dealing with an injury to Jrue Holiday and an illness for Kristaps Porzingis.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, injuries, prop bets to take and my prediction on March 5.
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +10.5 (-110)
- Celtics -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +380
- Celtics: -500
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Boston
- Trail Blazers record: 38-34
- Celtics record: 43-18
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Justin Minaya – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – doubtful
- Jrue Holiday – doubtful
- Payton Pritchard – probable
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Derrick White – probable
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
This is a bit of a homecoming game for the Connecticut native, and he should start and play a big role with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III out of the lineup.
Clingan had 13 rebounds in his last game and is averaging 9.7 boards per game in his 18 starts this season. The C’s are a gettable team on the glass – especially with Porzingis doubtful. Boston ranks just 15th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 18.5 Points (-115)
I may come to regret this prop if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown sit, but assuming they suit up, White is a fade candidate at this bloated number.
Yes, the veteran guard should have a bigger role with Holiday and Porzingis likely out, but he’s only cleared 18.5 points in five of his last 14 games, averaging 17.5 points per game over that stretch.
On top of that, he’s failed to clear it in two of the last three games that Holiday has missed despite taking 40 shots in those three games.
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Portland has been one of the better teams against the spread as of late, covering in 16 of its last 21 games.
The Celtics, on the other hand, are just 12-18 against the spread when favored at home, posting an average scoring margin of +8.0 points per game in those contests.
While there’s no doubt that Boston is the more talented team, the C’s are also likely down both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday on Wednesday. That puts them in a tough spot against a Portland team that is 11th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (Boston is fifth).
The Blazers are actually 11th in offensive and defensive rating in that stretch as well, a sign that they’re playing well on both ends of the floor. I wouldn’t be shocked if this rebuilding Portland team is at least able to hang around on Wednesday.
Pick: Blazers +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
