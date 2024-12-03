Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the mix for the wild card spot in the Western Conference in NBA Cup Group Play, but they’d need a massive win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to make it happen.
Portland is currently 2-1 in Group Play with a minus-5 point differential thanks to a blowout loss to Houston (3-0 in West Group A) earlier this season.
The Blazers are major underdogs in this NBA Cup matchup – as expected – against a Los Angeles team that welcomed Norman Powell (hamstring) back to the lineup on Sunday in a win over the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers have already played 22 games, and they're staying afloat in the West at 13-9 despite Kawhi Leonard failing to suit up in any game this season. While the Clippers’ NBA Cup dreams are done, can they win and cover on Tuesday?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup clash.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +8.5 (-108)
- Clippers -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +285
- Clippers: -360
Total
- 218 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports (Local)
- Blazers record: 8-13
- Clippers record: 13-9
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Donovan Clingan – out
- Scoot Henderson – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Taze Moore – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Deandre Ayton OVER 14.5 Points (-115)
With both Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III out, Ayton should be in line for a massive workload for Portland on Tuesday night.
Over his last three games, Ayton has played over 31 minutes in each game, scoring 16, 26 and 18 points in those contests.
On the season, the Portland center is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the field, and he’s cleared 14.5 points in eight out of his 11 games where he’s played 30 or more minutes.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Norman Powell 4+ 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Clippers sharpshooter Norman Powell is shooting 49.6 percent from 3 this season, and he came back on Sunday for L.A. to hit five of eight shots from beyond the arc. This season, Powell has picked up four or more made 3s in 10 of his 16 games, and he’s averaging 7.9 shots per game from deep.
He’s worth a shot in this prop at plus money.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
After winning and covering on Sunday, the Clippers are now 15-7 against the spread, one of the best marks in the NBA this season.
They’re also 8-4 against the spread at home, a good sign for their chances of knocking off Portland (12-8-1 against the spread this season) on Tuesday.
Portland has been better than some expected to start the 2024-25 campaign, but it still ranks 27th in the league in net rating heading into this matchup.
Powell returning for Los Angeles is a massive lift, as he’s averaging 23.6 points per game (scored 28 against Denver) while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 49.6 percent from 3 this season.
Los Angeles enters this game fourth in the league in defensive rating, which should be the difference against a Portland team that is 27th in offensive rating and 20th in defensive rating.
I’ll lay the points with the Clips on Tuesday.
Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-112)
