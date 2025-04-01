Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
The Portland Trail Blazers have dropped four games in a row heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the surging Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta is attempting to lock down the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it’s coming off a huge win – where it scored 145 points – on Sunday against the No. 6-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Trae Young and the Hawks have dealt with some injuries this season, but they play at a fast pace and have seen rookie Zaccharie Risacher really come into his own over the last two months.
Oddsmakers have the Hawks favored in this matchup, and they have a lot more to play for than a Portland team that is lottery bound.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)
- Hawks -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +170
- Hawks: -205
Total
- 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, BlazerVision
- Trail Blazers record: 32-43
- Hawks record: 36-38
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Trae Young – probable
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan UNDER 8.5 Points (-110)
I’m fading rookie center Donovan Clingan in this matchup, as the Blazers big man scored over eight points in just four of his 14 games in the month of March.
Even though Clingan plays a lot with Ayton and Williams III out, he only is attempting 5.7 shots per game over the last month. That gives him way too low of a floor since he’s shooting just 48.8 percent from the field over that stretch.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is a great prop target in this game:
Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher has really impressed since the All-Star break, averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s scored 15 or more points in six of his last eight games, including a 36-point showing on 21 shots in his last matchup against Milwaukee.
Risacher has stepped into a huge role with Jalen Johnson out for the season and De’Andre Hunter now in Cleveland. He should get plenty of looks in this one – he’s averaging 13.1 shots per game over his last eight – which gives him a solid floor in this market.
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Hawks in this matchup, as they rank 10th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (Portland is 19th), and have pulled off some impressive wins to hold a half-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the East.
Portland has dropped four games in a row, and it’s sitting players like Ayton, Williams and Jerami Grant – a sign that it’s focused on development for the rest of the campaign. If the Blazers keep losing, it’ll also improve their lottery odds for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Atlanta hasn't been great against the spread (7-11) as a home favorite this season, but the Blazers are also .500 against the spread as road underdogs.
With Portland slipping into the bottom half of the league in net rating over its last 10, I think the Hawks – who have playoff position to play for – are an easy bet on Tuesday.
Pick: Hawks -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
