Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Portland Trail Blazers have won six of their last 10 games and dominated the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, winning by 53 points.
Now, Portland is favored on the road against another bad team – the Utah Jazz – on Monday.
Utah has a ton of players on the injury report for this matchup, as Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out.
Utah has just 14 wins on the season, and it has struggled at home, going 7-20 straight up. Does that make Portland the team to back on Monday?
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, injury reports, prop bets, and my prediction.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers -5.5 (-110)
- Jazz +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -205
- Jazz: +170
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, Root Sports
- Trail Blazers record: 24-33
- Jazz record: 14-42
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- John Collins – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Toumani Camara is a solid prop target against Utah:
Portland Trail Blazers wing Toumani Camara has been one of the biggest bright spots for the team this season, and he’s knocking down 3s at a solid rate, shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc for the season.
Camara has a huge role for the Blazers – he averages 32.3 minutes per game and has started every game he’s played in – and he’s knocked down multiple shots from deep in five of the last nine games he’s played in, shooting 50.0 percent from deep over that stretch.
Monday features a great matchup for Camara and the Blazers, as they are facing a Utah Jazz team that ranks dead last in opponent 3-pointers made per game (14.6) and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage (36.0).
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to justify a bet on the Jazz in this matchup, especially since the spread isn’t egregiously favoring Portland.
The Blazers have played well over their last 10 games, ranking seventh in the NBA in net rating over that stretch, partially due to the huge blowout of Charlotte on Saturday.
The Jazz have been a bottom-five team in net rating all season long, and they’re down their top five veterans all in this game. Even though the Blazers won’t have Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III, they have a capable center in Donovan Clingan (their lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) who can step into a bigger role.
I think the Blazers roll in this matchup with Utah clearly focused on its rank for the No. 1 pick. Portland covered in its lone other game as a road favorite this season.
Pick: Blazers -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
