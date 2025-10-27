Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Austin Reaves dropped 51 points on Sunday night to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an upset win over the Sacramento Kings, and he’ll look to continue his strong start to the 2025-26 season on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers are without Luka Doncic and LeBron James due to injuries right now, but they are still 2-1 in the 2025-26 season.
Meanwhile, Portland is just 1-2 after Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers do have an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors earlier this season, but they’re likely going to end up in the play-in mix (at best) in a loaded Western Conference.
With the Lakers shorthanded, oddsmakers have them set as home underdogs in this matchup. Can they cover – and potentially win outright – for the second night in a row?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)
- Lakers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -142
- Lakers: +120
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, KUNP
- Trail Blazers record: 1-2
- Lakers record: 2-1
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 36.5 Points and Assists (-119)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best NBA Prop picks why Reaves is worth a look after his 51-point showing on Sunday:
Monday is the second night of a back-to-back for Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers, but he could be in line for a huge showing with Luka Doncic (finger, leg) out of the lineup.
Reaves had 51 points on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and he enters this game with Portland averaging 34.0 points and 9.7 assists per game. Through three games, Reaves has at least 25 points and nine assists in every matchup.
The Lakers are going to lean heavily on their star guard with Doncic and James out, and he should be in the mix to clear this line. Reaves has taken at least 15 shots and dished out at least nine assists in every game this season.
Plus, he’s coming off a whopping 22 free-throw attempts on Sunday. The Lakers offense is going to run through Reaves for the next week, and bettors should expect some more high-scoring performances.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance that both of these teams end up ruling out some key players on Monday since it’s the second night of a back-to-back, but the Lakers can’t afford to really punt any games with Doncic out at least a week and James likely out until some time in November.
I don’t mind taking the points with the Lakers, as they showed some real resilience on Sunday behind Reaves’ monster game. L.A. ranks eighth in the NBA in net rating this season, and it’s third in offensive rating with Reaves, Doncic and Deandre Ayton leading the way.
Meanwhile, Portland squandered a game against Minnesota to open the season and lost to the Los Angeles Clippers last night. It did blow out the Golden State Warriors, but the Blazers have some questions on their roster, especially at guard with Scoot Henderson out.
I don’t mind taking the points with L.A. at home with both of these teams on short rest.
Pick: Lakers +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.