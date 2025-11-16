Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, and they are just 3-10 in the 2025-26 season heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is 6-6 in the 2025-26 season, and it ranks 18th in the league in net rating (+0.4) heading into this matchup.
Dallas has dropped three games in a row, and it’s likely going to be without Anthony Davis (calf, doubtful) on Sunday night.
It’s been a nightmare season for a Mavericks team that fired Nico Harrison last week.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers -4.5 (-105)
- Mavs +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Blazers: -180
- Mavs: +150
Total
- 234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Blazers record: 6-6
- Mavs record: 3-10
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Hansen Yang – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Cooper Flagg – available
- P.J. Washington – probable
- Anthony Davis – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Ryan Nembhard – out
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- P.J. Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-127)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Washington could have a big game on the glass:
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (shoulder) is listed as probable for this matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, and I think he’s a great prop target in the rebound department.
Washington is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and he should have a big role on the glass with Anthony Davis listed as doubtful due to a calf strain.
Washington has at least seven boards in eight of his 12 appearances this season, and he’s averaging 12.5 rebound chances per game. Portland is gettable on the glass, as it ranks 14th in rebounding percentage and 17th in opponent rebounds per game.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks are 24th in net rating and 29th in offensive rating this season, and I don’t expect that to get any better with Davis doubtful for this matchup.
Dallas has been awful against the spread at home (3-6) posting an average scoring margin of -6.3 in those games.
So, I don’t mind taking a shot on the Blazers to win and cover on the road. The Blazers are 6-4 against the Western Conference this season, including wins over the two top teams in the West in Denver and Oklahoma City.
Dallas is a solid defensive team, but it hasn’t been able to score enough to win games this season. After a loss in overtime to a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers team, I think the Mavs are a fade candidate tonight.
Pick: Blazers -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
