Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The Brooklyn Nets nearly pulled off an upset win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, but they instead suffered their second straight loss heading into Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers.
While the Blazers are still on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA as of late, going 15-12 since Jan. 1 – a massive step forward from how they opened the season.
On Friday, the Blazers find themselves as road favorites against this Nets team that has been frisky at times despite several players missing time due to injuries.
Can Portland pick up a fourth consecutive win in this one?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Freb. 28.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers -1.5 (-108)
- Nets +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -125
- Nets: +105
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, BlazerVision
- Trail Blazers record: 26-33
- Nets record: 21-37
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Nets Injury Report
- Kendall Brown – out
- Nic Claxton – available
- Noah Clowney – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan OVER Rebounds
With Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton out, Donovan Clingan could be in line for a big game on Friday night. The rookie center is averaging over 10 rebounds per game as a starter this season, grabbing 20, six, five 12 and eight boards in his last five games.
While there is some volatility with the rookie’s minutes, Brooklyn is just 23rd in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season and is down big man Noah Clowney for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn has posted one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA over its last 10 games, but the Nets are also one of the worst offenses in the league over that stretch.
It’s pretty clear that the Nets are trying to tank to the best that they can without blatantly doing it. They’ve been very careful about bringing injured players back, and Brooklyn sat D’Angelo Russell, Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney on Wednesday night.
Portland has done well as a road favorite, covering in two of three games, and it still has an outside chance at a play-in tournament spot in the West. With the Blazers featuring several young players with more upside than the Nets, I don’t mind laying the points with them here.
The Blazers are an impressive 15-10 against teams that are under .500 this season.
Pick: Blazers Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.