Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
For the second time this season, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off, and Portland has won 10 of its last 12 to make a push for a play-in spot in the West.
Denver, meanwhile, has jumped into the No. 3 seed in the West despite not having Russell Westbrook in recent games.
The Blazers are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating over their last 12 games, but can they cover as major underdogs in Denver? The Nuggets are one of the best teams at home in the NBA, but they won’t have Peyton Watson and Westbrook while Michael Porter Jr. is questionable.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +9.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +320
- Nuggets: -410
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Root Sports
- Blazers record: 23-30
- Nuggets record: 34-19
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Justin Minaya – out
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Michael Porter Jr. – questionable
- Peyton Watson – out
- Russell Westbrook – out
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anfernee Simons OVER 5.5 Assists (+100)
This is a great matchup for the Blazers passing the ball, as Denver allows the most assists per game to opponents in the NBA.
Enter Anfernee Simons. While the Blazers guard is averaging just 5.0 assists per game, he had 10 in his first matchup against Denver and has cleared this number in five of his last seven games.
I’m buying him at even money on Monday night.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aaron Gordon UNDER 12.5 Points (-115)
Aaron Gordon has cleared this prop just five times in 14 games since returning from a calf strain, and he’s averaging only 10.4 points on 7.8 shot attempts per game over that stretch.
Now, he has to take on a Blazers team that has some intriguing wing defenders and ranks No. 1 in defense over the last few weeks. I’ll fade Gordon tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Portland is rolling right now, covering the spread in 12 of their last 13 games while jumping up to 0.5 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 12 seed.
The Blazers only lost by two to Denver earlier this season, and they rank fourth in net rating over their last 10 games.
Denver is eighth in net rating over that same stretch, and it has done well against the spread as a home favorite (12-7-1). However, the Blazers are nearly just as good on the road, going 13-10-1 ATS.
Portland is really hot right now, and I think it’s in a prime spot to cover with Denver down a few rotation players. I’m not bold enough to pick a Portland upset, but the Blazers cover on Monday.
Pick: Blazers +9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
