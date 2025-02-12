Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
For the second time in as many games, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Denver Nuggets, and Denver is once again set as a major favorite.
The Nuggets dropped 146 points on the Blazers on Monday night, and they’re looking to build on their seven-game winning streak tonight. Denver is just 1.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have come back to earth after an impressive 9-1 stretch, losing each of their last two games. Portland also has several players on the injury report tonight and has already ruled out Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this divisional battle.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +11.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +400
- Nuggets: -535
Total
- 233 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Altitude
- Blazers record: 23-31
- Nuggets record: 35-19
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Justin Minaya – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Peyton Watson – out
- Michael Porter Jr. – questionable
- Russell Westbrook – out
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a tough matchup for Clingan, even if he plays more minutes against Nikola Jokic.
The rookie has recorded nine or more boards in just one game since Jan. 24 and nine times in 40 games this season. In his last start (which he may get another tonight), Clingan had six boards and only played 20:20. He hasn’t played over 24 minutes in a game since Jan. 11.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
This could end up being a huge game for Jokic – who scored 40 points on Monday – as Deandre Ayton is out and Robert Williams III is questionable for this matchup.
The Blazers will likely start rookie center Donovan Clingan tonight, but the big man has the toughest matchup in the NBA in Jokic.
Jokic has scored 19 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field in two games this season when guarded by Clingan (22.4 partial possessions). He should dominate tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I lean with Denver tonight:
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, scoring 146 points in a 29-point win.
Now, they’re heavily favored at home on Wednesday – where they’ve been elite against the spread this season.
Denver is 13-7-1 against the spread as a home favorite, including Monday’s win over the Blazers. Portland has been elite on defense during a recent surge (7-3 in its last 10 games), but it has lost two games in a row and won’t have several key players tonight.
Deandre Ayton and Scoot Henderson while Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III and Kris Murray are all questionable.
I believe Denver is the team to back at home tonight.
Pick: -11.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
