Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
Are the Detroit Pistons a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference?
At 17-18, the Pistons are the No. 9 seed in the East and have won seven of their last 10 games – despite losing Jaden Ivey for the season with a broken leg.
Cade Cunningham has played at an All-Star level so far this season, and the Pistons are rightfully favored on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are just 12-22 on the season.
Portland won’t have Jerami Grant in this game, a major loss for a team that ranks just 27th in the NBA in offensive rating.
Detroit has only covered the spread one time in six games as a home favorite, but can it turn that around tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +6.5 (-110)
- Pistons -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +215
- Pistons: -265
Total
- 225 (Over -112/Under -108)
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Root Sports
- Blazers record: 12-22
- Pistons record: 17-18
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – probable
- Jerami Grant – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Taze Moore – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Alondes Williams – out
- Cole Swider – out
- Cade Cunningham – available
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scoot Henderson OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Scoot Henderson is averaging 5.1 assists and 9.2 potential assists per game this season, clearing this line in four of his last five games.
The Blazers are still bringing Henderson off the bench, but he’s playing nearly 28 minutes per game over his last five matchups. At this number, he’s worth a shot to get his season average in assists given his recent hot stretch.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Jalen Duren is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game this season, picking up double-digit boards in five of his last nine games.
This is a favorable matchup for the Pistons on the glass, as Portland is No. 21 in the NBA in rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game.
I lean with Duren to have a big game on the glass against a weak offensive team (27th in offensive rating).
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Detroit has struggled as a home favorite this season, but the Blazers have not fared well as road underdogs, going 8-9-1 against the spread while posting an average scoring margin of worse than -10.6 points per game.
Detroit is rolling right now, winning seven of its last 10 games and three in a row to jump into the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Portland, on the other hand, is just 4-6 in its last 10 games and 4-14 overall on the road.
Don’t let the Pistons 1-5 ATS record as a home favorite scare you away in this game.
Pick: Pistons -6.5 (-110)
