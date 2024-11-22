Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are both 1-0 in NBA Cup Group Play heading into Friday’s night’s clash in Houston.
Portland has outperformed expectations so far this season, winning six of its first nine games behind some big games from youngsters like Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan.
Meanwhile, Houston is looking like a legitimate contender for a top spot in the West, winning 11 of its first 16 games to hold the No. 4 seed in the conference. Houston is 7-2 at home this season and holds the fifth-best net rating in the NBA.
Oddsmakers have favored Houston by a wide margin in this one, but how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, my prediction and more for this NBA Cup clash.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +12.5 (-108)
- Rockets -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +525
- Rockets: -750
Total
- 224 (Over -112/Under -108)
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass
- Blazers record: 6-9
- Rockets record: 11-5
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Nate Williams – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe: An injury kept Shaedon Sharpe out of the lineup to start the 2024-25 season, but since returning he’s been on fire, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Over his last three games, Sharpe has scored 33, 32 and 21 points, leading the Blazers to a 2-1 record.
Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun: Former first-round pick Alperen Sengun is averaging a double-double this season – 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game – for a Houston team that is in the playoff mix through 16 games. Sengun averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season, but he’s seen his shots per game drop with more mouths to feed in this Houston offense.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have some interesting against the spread trends heading into this NBA Cup matchup.
Portland is 4-2 against the spread as a road dog, posting an average margin of -6.9 points in those games while Houston is 6-2 against the spread as a home favorite.
The Rockets are clearly the better team in this matchup (they’re fifth in net rating, third in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating), but the Blazers have found a way to cover this season, going 9-5-1 against the spread overall.
My concern for Portland is on the offensive end – it ranks 29th in the league in offensive rating – against an elite Houston defense.
The total in this game is low at 224, and it makes sense since the UNDER has hit in the majority of both of these teams games this season.
I don’t mind taking Houston to cover, but if it plays its game, this should be a low-scoring affair. Since the spread is nearly at double-digits, I’d rather bet the under in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: UNDER 224 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.