Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Nov. 7
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a faster start than many expected this season, winning three of their first eight games heading into Thursday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio was blown out by Houston on Wednesday night, but oddsmakers have it favored at home on Thursday.
Portland has a mixed roster of young guns and veterans, and so far this season it has shown it can compete, covering the spread at a 71.4 percent clip.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +4 (-112)
- Spurs -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +142
- Spurs: -170
Total
- 217.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, Bally Sports Southwest
- Blazers record: 3-5
- Spurs record: 3-5
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Taze Moore – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
There’s a chance the Spurs could sit some players for rest, as they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell have both been out in recent games due to injury.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Portland Trail Blazers
Deandre Ayton: This is an interesting matchup for Deandre Ayton against Victor Wembanyama. Another former No. 1 overall pick, Ayton is averaging 14.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, recording a double-double in seven of his eight matchups.
San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama: Can Victor Wembanyama get going on Thursday? The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging just 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from 3. Wemby was held to just 15 points in 25 minutes in a blowout loss to the Rockets.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
This is a tough turnaround for the Spurs after getting smoked by Houston on Thursday, and the Blazers – to their credit – have been far from an easy out so far this season.
Portland is 5-2-1 against the spread, picking up wins over the New Orleans Pelicans (twice) and Los Angeles Clippers. In its five losses, Portland has struggled, losing three games by double digits, but I don’t think the Spurs are a massive step up in competition.
Not only is San Antonio down Vassell and Jones – unless they return tonight – but it ranks behind the Blazers in net rating (21st to Portland’s 20th).
I’ll take the points in this matchup with Portland sporting a rest advantage.
Pick: Blazers +4 (-112)
