Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Washington Wizards finally picked up their 10th win of the 2024-25 season on Monday night, defeating a surging Brooklyn Nets team at home.
Washington will remain in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, who have won two games in a row and are just 4.5 games back of the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.
While the playoffs may not be in the cards for the Blazers this season, they have shown some serious growth in Scoot Henderson’s second season. Chauncy Billups has a nice young core that he’s bringing along, and the Blazers are rightfully favored on the road in this matchup.
Washington is in full-on tank mode, although it has looked better when veterans like Marcus Smart, Khris Middleton and others are able to play.
Here’s a full betting breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers -6 (-112)
- Wizards +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -230
- Wizards: +190
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 25-33
- Wizards record: 10-47
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)
With Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III out against the Utah Jazz on Monday, rookie Donovan Clingan picked up 13 rebounds in just over 25 minutes of action.
Now, he gets a great matchup with the Wizards, who rank 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game. Clingan should start again since Ayton and Williams are out, and he’s averaging 10.2 boards per game as a starter this season.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton UNDER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Wizards veteran Khris Middleton has played two games with the franchise, and he’s averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.
While the Wizards clearly want to play some veterans in Middleton and Marcus Smart, the former All-Star hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard. In fact, Middleton has just 19 and 15 PRA in his two games with Washington.
With the Wizards prioritizing development as a whole this season, I’m not buying Middleton to have a big game, especially since he’s averaging just 8.0 shots per game in Washington.
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Wizards did knock off Brooklyn in their last game, but I’m not buying them as home dogs on Wednesday night.
Washington’s ceiling may be a little higher with Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart in the lineup, but this team is still dead last in the NBA in net rating and offensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have the eighth-best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, winning six of those games, including two in a row.
Portland has really played well this month, winning nine of 10 games in a stretch before the All-Star break.
Betting on the Wizards has been extremely volatile this season, even when they’re home underdogs – they are 15-15 against the spread in those games.
I’d much rather back this Portland team – which is still not out of the play-in tournament race – on Wednesday night.
Pick: Blazers -6 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.