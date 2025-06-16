Travelers Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC River Highlands
Fresh off the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour will head to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut for the final signature event of the 2025 season: the Travelers Championship.
The best golfers on the PGA Tour will tee it up this weekend, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, so let's dive into the top names on the odds board to win this week, and then I'll break down everything you need to know to bet on this event.
Travelers Championship odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Corey Conners +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
Travelers Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Travelers Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, June 19–Sunday, June 22
- Where: TPC River Highlands
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler
Travelers Championship notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world wasn't able to win his second straight major at last week's U.S. Open, but now he returns to the Travelers Championship as a defending champion. He is looking for his fourth win in his last six starts.
Xander Schauffele: Golf fans and bettors have been waiting for Xander Schauffele to return to his 2024 form after coming back from a rib injury this season, and TPC River Highlands might be the best place for him to do it. He won this event in 2022 and has finished inside the top 20 each of the last four times he's played it.
Travelers Championship Best Bets
Russell Henley +5000 via FanDuel
Russell Henley surprisingly hasn't had great results at the Travelers Championship. A T6 finish in 2018 and a couple of T19 finishes in 2021 and 2023 are his best results, but I think a strong placing at this year's edition of the event is on the horizon. He's a perfect course fit for TPC River Highlands, a course where long distance off the tee isn't a necessity, but hitting greens in regulation is a huge positive.
Henley is coming into this event off a T5 at the Memorial Tournament and a T10 at the U.S. Open, so he's in good form as he aims for his second win at a signature event this season. Despite being 50-1 to win, Henley enters the event ranking seventh in the field in true strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months.
Cameron Young +5500 via FanDuel
Betting on Cameron Young to finally get a win on the PGA Tour might be a fool's errand, but if there's a time to do it, it's this week. He's coming into the Travelers Championship fresh off back-to-back top-five finishes at the Canadian Open and the U.S. Open, and now he returns to a tournament that he finished inside the top 10 at last year while posting a 59 on Saturday.
If he can sharpen his irons a bit this week, he's going to once again be in contention for his maiden victory.
Brian Harman +9000 via FanDuel
TPC River Highlands has been a course that we've seen a ton of repeat success at from certain golfers. Bubba Watson, for example, won here three times and contended plenty more. This year, the horse for course you should consider betting on is Brian Harman. The 38-year-old has finished inside the top 10 at this event seven times in the past 10 years, including a runner-up finish in 2023.
Harman already has a win on the PGA Tour this season, capturing the Valero Texas Open in April, so he should feel plenty confident heading into this week.
