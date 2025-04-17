Travis Hunter’s NFL Draft Odds Make Big Move After Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Comments
Oddsmakers took note after Browns GM Andrew Berry compared Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter to Shohei Ohtani, considerably moving his odds to be the No. 2 pick.
According to one books, the Browns have an 85.7% implied probability of drafting Hunter now.
This morning, before Berry spoke so glowingly of him, Hunter was -420 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be picked No. 2 overall in next week’s NFL Draft. Now FanDuel has Hunter at -600. That means his implied probability of being the No. 2 pick improved by nearly 5%.
Hunter was the odds-on favorite to be drafted first overall in March with -150 odds at DraftKings. Since then, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has built a seemingly insurmountable lead with his current odds standing at -20000 at DraftKings to be picked first overall.
That bumped Hunter down the board, with his odds fluctuating as the favorite to go second to the Browns and third to the Giants.
Now that Berry has gone on the record expressing his excitement about Hunter’s potential, it seems highly likely the reigning Heisman winner will be the second pick.
“It’s a little bit like Ohtani,” Berry said at a news conference today. “Pitcher or hitter, he’s an outstanding player. You get a unicorn if you use him both ways.”
Hunter starred at both defensive back and wide receiver last year at Colorado. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 TD receptions as a wide receiver. On defense, he had four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and forced a fumble.
Last week, Hunter said he would quit football if he couldn’t play both WR and DB in the NFL.
"It's never playing football again," Hunter told CBS Sports when asked what would happen if a team told him he could only play one position. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it."
It seems Berry agrees.
It remains unclear where Hunter will play most of his snaps. He won’t play 100% of the snaps on offense and defense. It’s simply unsustainable.
Still, his unique skill set positions Hunter to make an immediate impact in the NFL. The Browns have needs on both sides of the ball, with a more heightened need at wide receiver. There’s even talk that the Browns could pair Hunter with his college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, depending on where Sanders falls in the draft.
Regardless, it’s clear sportsbooks now believe Hunter is a big favorite to go No. 2. DraftKings has him at -380, and BetMGM has him at -450.
Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is second in the odds to be the No. 2 pick with +430 odds at FanDuel, +290 odds at DraftKings, and +360 at BetMGM.
