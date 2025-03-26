Travis Hunter Soars to Odds on Favorite to Be Drafted by Giants in Latest NFL Draft Odds
On the heels of the Giants signing Russell Wilson on Tuesday evening, the 2025 NFL Draft market has moved considerably on who will be picked No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is currently held by New York.
The Giants, who have been tied to both quarterbacks pegged to go early in the draft, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, are now being linked to Travis Hunter, who has become the odds on favorite to be the selection at No. 3.
New York has signed two veteran quarterbacks over the last week, Jameis Winston and now Russell Wilson, which has signaled to the betting market that the team may not use its first selection in the draft on a quarterback, like many had previously believed.
Here are the updated odds for the No. 3 overall pick
2025 NFL Draft No. 3 Overall Pick Odds
- Travis Hunter: -150
- Shedeur Sanders: +170
- Abdul Carter: +250
- Cam Ward: +1000
- Jaxson Dart: +1600
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Will the New York Giants Pick Travis Hunter?
The Giants have been in the news a lot this offseason, especially with a ton of movement at the quarterback position, and with the move for Wilson, many believe that Big Blue will now pivot to take the Heisman Trophy winner in Hunter.
However, what the Browns do at No. 2 will help pave the way for this selection as it appears very likely that Cam Ward will be the first player off the board to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.
Cleveland has been coy with its plans to date, the team is also in need in of a quarterback, but the team could pivot to a best player available approach as well with Hunter and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter also in play for the pick.
There are a ton of moving parts for the top three picks as we are about a month out from the 2025 NFL Draft.
