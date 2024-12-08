Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Titans)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder, concussion) has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
Lawrence returned from his shoulder injury to play against the Houston Texans in Week 13, but he took a brutal hit from Azeez Al-Shaair on a scramble and was immediately ruled out for the game with a concussion.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lawrence is expected to underdog surgery on his shoulder – which he needed anyway – and miss the rest of the 2024 season.
It makes sense that the Jaguars are shutting down Lawrence, as they are currently just 2-10 on the season and have dropped five games in a row. It’s been a nightmare season for Doug Pederson’s squad – especially since the Jaguars blew the AFC South and missed the playoffs last season.
With Lawrence out, former first-round pick Mac Jones is expected to start for the Jags, which could be a major problem for them going forward – starting with their Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Jacksonville is a 3.5 point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game, and the Jaguars have yet to win a game on the road (0-6) in the 2024 season.
While the Titans are just 3-9 straight up and an NFL-worst 2-10 against the spread, they should be in a good spot to win this game.
Jacksonville scored just 13 total points in Jones’ two previous starts this season, getting outscored 64-13 in those games. The UNDER is an intriguing play in this matchup – the total is set at 39.5 – since Jacksonville’s offense will likely struggle again on Sunday against a Tennessee defense that ranks 11th in the NFL in EPA/Play.
