Is Trey Benson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Cardinals)
The Arizona Cardinals have lost their No. 1 and No. 2 running backs in back-to-back weeks.
After James Conner went down with a season-ending injury in Week 3, Arizona turned to Trey Benson as its lead back in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Unfortunately, Benson suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least four games. He is expected to return this season, but the Cardinals will have to piece together their backfield for at least the next few weeks without him.
Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight are the remaining backs on the Arizona depth chart, and Demercado found the end zone in Week 4 against Seattle.
He could be worth a look in the prop market on Sunday, as it's currently unclear how the Cardinals will divide snaps between their running backs until Benson returns.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet for Week 5 With Trey Benson Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's buying Demercado as the leader of this backfield in Week 5:
Emari Demercado OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Emari Demercado is now the starting running back for the Cardinals, with their top two options at the position sidelined with injuries. Demercado is more of a receiving back, but with their only real other option being Michael Carter, I expect Demercado to at least handle a bulk of the carries.
He gets to face a Titans defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.