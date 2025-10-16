Is Trey Hendrickson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bengals)
The Cincinnati Bengals have listed star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip) as questionable for Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Hendrickson was forced to exit the team's Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers early due to the injury, but it appears he could still play -- even with Cincy on a short week.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Hendrickson had avoided a long-term injury, a great sign for a Cincy team that needs to turn its season around quickly.
The Bengals currently rank 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, and that number would likely fall without Hendrickson rushing the passer.
Even though the star pass rusher seems to be a game-time decision for this matchup, the odds suggest that he's trending towards playing. DraftKings Sportsbook has kept the Bengals as 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup even though one of their most impactful players is on the injury report.
The hip injury limited Hendrickson to just 42.6 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 6. This seson, he's racked up 4.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in six games.
The Bengals would have to have Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart both on the field at the same time on Thursday night. Stewart has been limited to just two games so far in 2025.
It's possible that the Bengals will take Hendrickson's status all the up until game time, but the fact that he's questionable even with the team on a short week bodes well for his chances of suiting up on Thursday.
