Truist Championship Best Bets Today: Rory McIlroy vs. Collin Morikawa Round 2 Matchup Bets
We're two rounds into the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club, and we're set up for a fun weekend of golf.
Whether your pre-tournament bets have already lost, or if you're looking for some extra action for Saturday's round, you've come to the right place. I have three 2-ball matchup bets locked in for the third round, including one on the marquee matchup between Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.
Truist Championship Round 3 2-Ball Bets
- Si Woo Kim -120 vs. Akshay Bhatia
- Collin Morikawa +130 vs. Rory McIlroy
- Shane Lowry -145 vs. Keith Mitchell
Si Woo Kim -120 vs. Akshay Bhatia
Si Woo Kim has put on a ball striking through the first two rounds of the tournament, leading the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green. Unfortunately for him, he's lost 1.18 strokes on the green, but if he can clean up his play with his putter, he's going to be in a position to go low on Saturday.
He's paired up with Akshay Bhatia in the third round, who has gained +1.49 strokes putting, been has only gained +0.43 strokes per round from tee-to-green. Typically, the golfer who has been better from tee-to-green is the one whose scoring is going to be more likely to sustain through the tournament. That's why Kim at -120 is a great bet in this 2-ball matchup.
Collin Morikawa +130 vs. Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has been surprisingly bad from tee to green through the first two rounds in this event. He's lost -0.3 strokes per round in that area, and the only reason he's sitting at -7 is because of his putting, an area that is typically up and down for him throughout a tournament. Unless he figures out his ball striking before Saturday's round, I wouldn't be surprised if he falls down the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa has gained +1.17 strokes per round from tee to green this tournament. He could be in store for a big round on Saturday.
Shane Lowry -145 vs. Keith Mitchell
Shane Lowry leads the tournament in strokes gained approach through the first two rounds of the event. The only area he's losing strokes on the field is his play off the tee, but that's largely due to his lack of distance. If he continues to have hot irons and putter, he may just win the whole thing.
He's paired with the leader, Keith Mitchell, who is playing at an unsustainable level, gaining +2.84 strokes per round with his putting. He lost 1.84 strokes with his irons on Friday, a bad sign of what's to come on the weekend for him.
