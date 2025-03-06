Tulane vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, March 6
The Tulane Green Wave and East Carolina Pirates are jockeying for positioning in the upcoming American Athletic Conference.
Tulane has a chance to catch UAB heading into the final two games, sitting one game back from the Blazers. Meanwhile, if East Carolina can win tonight, the Pirates will draw within one game of Tulane and will be one game clear from Florida Atlantic.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday night's AAC showdown.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Tulane +4.5 (-110)
- East Carolina -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tulane +155
- East Carolina -190
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-110)
- UNDER 143.5 (-110)
Tulane vs. East Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Tulane Record: 17-12 (11-5 Conference)
- East Carolina Record: 17-12 (9-7 Conference)
Tulane vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Kaleb Banks: These two teams me just a few short weeks ago and Kaleb Banks led Tulane to a win, racking up 25 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. If he has a similar performance tonight, the Pirates are going to have their backs against the wall.
East Carolina
RJ Felton: The East Carolina guard leads the team in both points (18.8) and rebounds (6.7) while also recording 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He'll need to step up tonight if the Pirates wants to get past the Green Wave.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick
Looks for the offensive rebounding of East Carolina to play a significant role in tonight's game. The Pirates rank 29th in the country in offensive rebounding, grabbing 33.9% of offensive boards. Now, they get to face a Tulane team that has struggled with its rebounding this season, ranking 256th in defensive rebounding.
As a result of their strong rebounding and ability to not turn the ball over, East Carolina averages +3.9 extra scoring chances for per game and +4.7 extra scoring chances per game when playing on their home court. Meanwhile, Tulane averages -1.1.
Those extra possessions could make all the difference in a game as close as this.
Pick: East Carolina -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
