Tulsa vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Thursday night’s college football action features an AAC matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates.
The Pirates are looking to get over .500 this season, as they lost to Tulane on Thursday last week to fall to 3-3 in the 2025 campaign.
East Carolina’s losses have come to Tulane (5-1), BYU (6-0) and NC State (4-3) so far this season.
Tulsa hasn’t been nearly as good, and it was blown out by Memphis and Tulane over the last two weeks. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set the Golden Hurricane as 16.5-point underdogs in Week 8.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this AAC showdown.
Tulsa vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tulsa +16.5 (-110)
- East Carolina -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tulsa: +550
- East Carolina: -800
Total
- 54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Tulsa vs. East Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulsa record: 2-4
- East Carolina record: 3-3
Tulsa vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch
Dominic Richardson, Running Back, Tulsa
If Tulsa is going to have a chance to pull off an upset in this game, it’s going to need a big game from Richardson, who leads the AAC in rushing attempts (112) this season.
Richardson is averaging 89.7 yards per game (538 yards for the season) to go with two rushing scores. The Golden Hurricane have used both Kirk Francis and Baylor Hayes at quarterback this season, and they only have seven passing scores through six games.
In 2025, Richardson has 80 more carries than any other player on the Golden Hurricane, and he should be a bellcow against an East Carolina defense that has been elite against the run (fourth in EPA/Rush) this season.
If Richardson can thrive against this defense, it would be one of his more impressive showings this season.
Tulsa vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick
These teams aren’t making any noise to win the AAC right now, but I think East Carolina is a much better team than Tulsa in 2025.
First, let’s look at their common opponent.
East Carolina lost by just seven points to Tulane – on the road – last week while Tulsa was blown out by 17 against the Green Wave.
Tulsa’s offense has been one of the worst in the country, ranking outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush this season. To top that off, the Pirates are No. 4 in EPA/Rush, which should put a ton of pressure on Tulsa’s passing attack.
On offense, East Carolina is at least 28th in the country in success rate on passing plays, and it should be able to take advantage of this Tulsa defense that is allowing over 200 passing yards per game.
I’ll lay the points with the Pirates at home.
Pick: East Carolina -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
