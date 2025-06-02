Twins vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
The Minnesota Twins have slipped to third in the AL Central standings, but they are in a prime spot to bounce back on Monday against the A’s.
The A’s are just 1-16 in their last 17 games, falling to dead last in the NL West. They enter Monday’s matchup on a six-game losing streak, although they will have their top starter – Luis Severino – on the mound in this matchup.
Still, Severino has led the A’s to just a 4-8 record in 12 starts, partially because they have one of the worst bullpens in the league.
Things won’t be easy against the Twins, who have All-Star candidate Joe Ryan (2.57 ERA) on the mound in this one. Ryan posted a 1.86 ERA in May, and he’ll aim to carry that into a new month on Monday.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Twins vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+100)
- A’s +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Twins: -162
- A’s: +136
Total
- 9 (Over -122/Under +102)
Twins vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.57 ERA)
- A’s: Luis Severino (1-4, 3.89 ERA)
Twins vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 2
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, MNNT
- Twins record: 31-27
- A’s record: 23-37
Twins vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Severino OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-155)
Severino has not pitched poorly in 2025 despite his record, and he’s actually worked through six innings in nine of his 12 starts.
The righty has consistently thrown over 90 pitches, and he threw exactly six innings in four of his five starts in May. Since the A’s bullpen (6.17 ERA) is the worst in MLB, I’d expect them to try to get as much as possible out of Sevy in this outing.
For a prop that has hit in75 percent of Severino’s games, this line is a steal on Monday night.
Twins vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers:
This season, Ryan has been terrific for the Twins, but he was even better in the month of May.
In five starts, Ryan led the Twins to a 4-1 record while posting a 1.86 ERA. Overall, he has just a 2.57 ERA in the 2025 season, while posting an insane 0.825 WHIP. Simply put, it hasn’t been easy to get on base against the Twins ace.
Meanwhile, the A’s are in a world of trouble. Not only have they lost nine of their last 10 and six straight, but Luis Severino and company are just 1-16 in their last 17 games. The A’s were 22-21 this season, they are now just 23-37.
Severino will get the ball on Monday, and the A’s have lost his last four starts, going 4-8 in his outings in 2025. The veteran right-hander hasn’t been terrible, posting a 3.89 ERA, but he has the worst bullpen in MLB (6.17 ERA) backing him up.
Plus, the A’s have the worst run differential in the AL at minus-110 while the Twins sit at plus-30. I can’t back the A’s to end their losing streak against a likely All-Star in Ryan.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
