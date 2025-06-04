Twins vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Athletics got off to an impressive start to their season, but it's turned into a disaster, and they're now on an eight-game losing streak, including losing the first two games of their series against the Minnesota Twins.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the third game of tonight's three-game set.
Twins vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (-120)
- Athletics +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Twins -188
- Athletics +158
Total
- Over 10 (-118)
- Under 10 (-104)
Twins vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (0-1, 6.43 ERA)
- Athletics: TBD
Twins vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, NBCSCA
- Twins Record: 33-27
- Athletics Record: 23-39
Twins vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting the Corners, I broke down why I'm taking the OVER on Zebby Matthews' walks allowed total:
The Athletics haven't been winning games lately, but they have been drawing walks. Over the past two weeks, they have a walk-rate of 11.1%, the second highest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Zebby Matthews, who has already allowed three walks in one of his three starts this season.
Twins vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on the Athletics to end their losing streak tonight. Despite their recent record, they're fifth in the Majors in OPS at .775 while batting .264 in that time frame. The Twins, on the other hand, rank 23rd in OPS in that same time frame at .679.
While it's still not clear who will be starting on the mound for the Athletics, the Twins will be rolling with Zebby Matthews, who has plenty of issues to worry about. He has allowed 4+ runs in two of his three starts this season, while sporting a WHIP of 1.500. He's gettable for this Athletics offense tonight.
I'm going to take a shot on the Athletics as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Athletics +158 (via FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!